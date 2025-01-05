Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) Stock Price Up 10.1% – Here’s Why

Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) was up 10.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.63 and last traded at $8.59. Approximately 5,429,238 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 7,678,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.80.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APLD. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Applied Digital in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Applied Digital from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Applied Digital in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Applied Digital from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 4.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.78.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.13. Applied Digital had a negative return on equity of 88.87% and a negative net margin of 74.95%. The business had revenue of $60.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Applied Digital’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Digital Co. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 80,000 shares of Applied Digital stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.37, for a total transaction of $589,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 433,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,196,265.82. The trade was a 15.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Wes Cummins sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $1,840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,875,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,658,786. This represents a 4.91 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 359,369 shares of company stock worth $3,115,161. 11.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APLD. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Digital during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Applied Digital by 381.8% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 8,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 6,933 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Digital during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Digital in the third quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Chesapeake Capital Corp IL bought a new position in shares of Applied Digital during the third quarter worth $94,000. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

