GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GAMI) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GAMI – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $24.14, but opened at $23.45. GAMCO Investors shares last traded at $23.25, with a volume of 1,562 shares changing hands.

GAMCO Investors Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $585.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.90.

Get GAMCO Investors alerts:

GAMCO Investors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. GAMCO Investors’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

GAMCO Investors Company Profile

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.