Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM) Shares Up 5.4% – Should You Buy?

Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) shares shot up 5.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $36.20 and last traded at $36.10. 945,839 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 1,990,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.25.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TEM shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Tempus AI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Guggenheim started coverage on Tempus AI in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Tempus AI in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Tempus AI in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Tempus AI from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tempus AI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.74.

In other news, Director David R. Epstein sold 620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.81, for a total transaction of $25,922.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,166,248.14. This represents a 2.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric P. Lefkofsky sold 187,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total transaction of $7,044,568.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,557,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,780,403.82. This represents a 1.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 845,041 shares of company stock worth $35,125,473 in the last 90 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Tempus AI by 1.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 811,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,920,000 after buying an additional 8,387 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tempus AI during the 3rd quarter worth $7,633,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Tempus AI by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 126,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,160,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tempus AI by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 133,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,537,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tempus AI in the third quarter valued at about $502,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

