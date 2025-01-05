MARA (NASDAQ:MARA) Trading Up 11.8% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) rose 11.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.28 and last traded at $19.24. Approximately 18,120,589 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 26,695,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays started coverage on MARA in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of MARA from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of MARA in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of MARA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price target on shares of MARA from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MARA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.80.

Get MARA alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on MARA

MARA Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 5.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.23.

MARA (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $131.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.26 million. MARA had a net margin of 27.48% and a negative return on equity of 8.40%. The business’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that MARA Holdings, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at MARA

In other news, Director Jay P. Leupp sold 11,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $303,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 142,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,857,565.36. This represents a 7.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 16,700 shares of MARA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $392,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,836,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,149,031.50. The trade was a 0.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 153,615 shares of company stock valued at $3,258,686. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of MARA

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MARA in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in MARA by 124.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in MARA by 74.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of MARA during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Tobam boosted its holdings in shares of MARA by 173.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 7,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 4,880 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

MARA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MARA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MARA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.