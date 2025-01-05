Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Trading Up 0.9% – What’s Next?

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $148.40 and last traded at $147.99. Approximately 1,337,659 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 4,169,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $146.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Chevron from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.19.

Get Chevron alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CVX

Chevron Stock Up 0.8 %

The company has a market cap of $265.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $153.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $50.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.86 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 164,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.13, for a total value of $26,357,398.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,356.40. The trade was a 97.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Chevron

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVX. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,962,000 after buying an additional 3,965 shares during the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 19.6% in the third quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 8,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 11.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,108,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,581,137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203,899 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Chevron by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 121,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Chevron by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 159,105,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,431,429,000 after purchasing an additional 874,962 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chevron

(Get Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.