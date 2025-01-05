Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) 1-Day Volume Reaches $8.96 Million

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. During the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market cap of $91.84 million and $8.96 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be bought for about $3.27 or 0.00003344 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Vulcan Forged PYR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00005828 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00018210 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00007100 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00004748 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR is a token. Its launch date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 39,042,310.61734717 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 3.27133215 USD and is down -0.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 173 active market(s) with $8,896,879.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

