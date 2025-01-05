Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Up 0.8% – What’s Next?

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) traded up 0.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.76 and last traded at $9.73. 22,913,998 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 42,266,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.65.

A number of analysts recently commented on F shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.83.

The firm has a market cap of $39.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.55 and its 200 day moving average is $11.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.13 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.18%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Ford Motor by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,464,980 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,998,000 after acquiring an additional 336,720 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 3.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,394,681 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $46,408,000 after purchasing an additional 160,409 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at about $55,456,000. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,181,128 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $12,473,000 after buying an additional 570,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth about $545,000. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.



Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

