Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) Shares Up 17.2% – Should You Buy?

Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 17.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.75 and last traded at $25.60. 9,008,050 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 8,094,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OKLO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Oklo from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. B. Riley began coverage on Oklo in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Oklo in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company.

Get Oklo alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on OKLO

Oklo Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.46.

In other Oklo news, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 230,569 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $4,982,596.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,543,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,056,066.85. This trade represents a 1.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Kinzley purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $99,750. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oklo

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OKLO. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oklo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,753,000. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Oklo during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,493,000. Readystate Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Oklo during the third quarter worth approximately $6,193,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oklo in the third quarter worth $5,971,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Oklo in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,889,000. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oklo

(Get Free Report)

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oklo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oklo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.