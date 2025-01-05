Myria (MYRIA) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $3.57 Million

Myria (MYRIA) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 5th. Myria has a market capitalization of $3.57 million and approximately $1.66 million worth of Myria was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Myria has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. One Myria token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Myria

Myria’s launch date was April 6th, 2023. Myria’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,610,000,000 tokens. Myria’s official Twitter account is @myria. The official website for Myria is myria.com.

Myria Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Myria (MYRIA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Myria has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 26,935,480,809 in circulation. The last known price of Myria is 0.00224058 USD and is down -2.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 56 active market(s) with $1,924,449.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://myria.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myria directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Myria should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Myria using one of the exchanges listed above.

