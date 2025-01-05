Pax Dollar Price Tops $1.00 on Exchanges (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. One Pax Dollar token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Pax Dollar has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. Pax Dollar has a market cap of $93.54 million and $557,083.32 worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001183 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000511 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Pax Dollar Profile

Pax Dollar (USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 93,564,116 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

