Hedera (HBAR) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $11.47 Billion

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. Hedera has a total market capitalization of $11.47 billion and approximately $551.07 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedera coin can now be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000307 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Hedera has traded up 4.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.71 or 0.00042674 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00005836 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00012243 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00001510 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00007430 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00003441 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000070 BTC.

About Hedera

HBAR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,252,162,539 coins. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 38,252,162,538.62769775 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.30382668 USD and is down -2.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 305 active market(s) with $588,048,631.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

