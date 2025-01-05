Catizen (CATI) One Day Volume Hits $30.41 Million

Catizen (CATI) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. One Catizen token can currently be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00000396 BTC on major exchanges. Catizen has a total market cap of $114.54 million and approximately $30.41 million worth of Catizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Catizen has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97,399.30 or 0.99642974 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $96,678.15 or 0.98905209 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Catizen

Catizen’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 296,116,950 tokens. The official website for Catizen is catizen.ai. Catizen’s official Twitter account is @catizenai. The official message board for Catizen is medium.com/catizen.

Catizen Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Catizen (CATI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the TON platform. Catizen has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 296,116,950 in circulation. The last known price of Catizen is 0.38650276 USD and is down -3.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 146 active market(s) with $29,169,855.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://catizen.ai/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Catizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Catizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Catizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

