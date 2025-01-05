Arbitrum (ARB) Trading 16.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Arbitrum (ARB) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. One Arbitrum token can now be bought for approximately $0.89 or 0.00000913 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Arbitrum has traded 16.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Arbitrum has a total market capitalization of $3.76 billion and $648.74 million worth of Arbitrum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Arbitrum Profile

Arbitrum was first traded on March 23rd, 2023. Arbitrum’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,210,111,968 tokens. The official website for Arbitrum is arbitrum.foundation. Arbitrum’s official Twitter account is @arbitrum.

Buying and Selling Arbitrum

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbitrum (ARB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Arbitrum has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 4,210,111,968 in circulation. The last known price of Arbitrum is 0.89736767 USD and is up 7.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1075 active market(s) with $603,384,604.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arbitrum.foundation.”

