CyberConnect Price Hits $3.59 (CYBER)

CyberConnect (CYBER) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 5th. CyberConnect has a market capitalization of $114.15 million and approximately $11.95 million worth of CyberConnect was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CyberConnect token can currently be purchased for $3.59 or 0.00003677 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CyberConnect has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About CyberConnect

CyberConnect’s genesis date was August 15th, 2023. CyberConnect’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,759,200 tokens. CyberConnect’s official Twitter account is @buildoncyber. The official message board for CyberConnect is buildoncyber.medium.com. The official website for CyberConnect is cyber.co.

Buying and Selling CyberConnect

According to CryptoCompare, “Cyber (CYBER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Cyber has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 31,759,200 in circulation. The last known price of Cyber is 3.60100918 USD and is down -0.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 190 active market(s) with $12,267,141.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cyber.co/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberConnect directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberConnect should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CyberConnect using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

