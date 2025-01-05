ASD Price Tops $0.0496 on Exchanges (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. One ASD token can currently be purchased for about $0.0496 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ASD has traded up 8.3% against the US dollar. ASD has a total market capitalization of $32.74 million and approximately $1.35 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00005828 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00018210 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00007100 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00004748 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000031 BTC.

ASD Profile

ASD is a token. It launched on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.04700747 USD and is up 1.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,285,761.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

