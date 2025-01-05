GogolCoin (GOL) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $201.03

GogolCoin (GOL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. One GogolCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, GogolCoin has traded down 2.3% against the dollar. GogolCoin has a total market capitalization of $20,288.13 and $201.03 worth of GogolCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $97,399.30 or 0.99642974 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96,678.15 or 0.98905209 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

GogolCoin Token Profile

GogolCoin launched on March 24th, 2021. GogolCoin’s total supply is 295,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,402,501 tokens. GogolCoin’s official Twitter account is @gogolcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. GogolCoin’s official message board is gogolcoin.io/blog. GogolCoin’s official website is gogolcoin.io. The Reddit community for GogolCoin is https://reddit.com/r/gogolcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Digital Smart Homes, which run on cryptocurrency, is a system that meets a variety of needs and solves the problems and hardships faced by property owners. Using this system, the owner will have the ability to remotely manage all aspects of the property (or properties) he or she owns. This can be done in real-time and at very little cost. Moreover, the system allows for the full protection of both individuals and properties.

GogolCoin (GOL) provides numerous features and advantages for homeowners when using Digital Smart Homes.”

Buying and Selling GogolCoin

