Toncoin One Day Volume Tops $145.82 Million (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 5th. During the last seven days, Toncoin has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. Toncoin has a total market capitalization of $14.47 billion and $145.82 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for $5.70 or 0.00005828 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00018210 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00007100 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00004748 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.56 or 0.00048654 BTC.

About Toncoin

Toncoin is a coin. It was first traded on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,119,129,024 coins and its circulating supply is 2,539,447,648 coins. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,119,105,062.57649597 with 2,539,423,692.32479855 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 5.68773751 USD and is down -1.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 645 active market(s) with $151,108,303.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

