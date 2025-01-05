Xai Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $197.97 Million (XAI)

Xai (XAI) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 5th. Xai has a market cap of $197.97 million and $92.14 million worth of Xai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Xai token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000266 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Xai has traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Xai

Xai was first traded on January 9th, 2024. Xai’s total supply is 1,530,070,726 tokens and its circulating supply is 761,698,312 tokens. Xai’s official message board is medium.com/@xaifoundation. Xai’s official website is xai.games. Xai’s official Twitter account is @xai_games.

Buying and Selling Xai

According to CryptoCompare, “Xai (XAI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Xai has a current supply of 1,529,942,965.71206132 with 1,001,424,400.67530906 in circulation. The last known price of Xai is 0.2622671 USD and is down -2.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 162 active market(s) with $94,753,460.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xai.games/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Xai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

