Balancer (BAL) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $13.25 Million

Balancer (BAL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 5th. Over the last week, Balancer has traded 6.8% higher against the dollar. Balancer has a total market capitalization of $171.56 million and $13.25 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Balancer token can currently be bought for $2.79 or 0.00002850 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Balancer Profile

Balancer launched on June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 66,580,867 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,570,316 tokens. The official message board for Balancer is balancer.finance/blog-feed. Balancer’s official website is balancer.fi. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @balancer and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Balancer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Balancer (BAL) is a crypto token associated with the Balancer protocol, a decentralized portfolio manager and liquidity protocol on Ethereum. It enables users to create and manage self-balancing token portfolios called liquidity pools. With customizable features like smart pools, Balancer facilitates trading, liquidity provision, and yield farming. BAL is used for governance, liquidity mining rewards, and staking for a share of trading fees. Created by a team including Mike McDonald, Fernando Martinelli, and Nikolai Mushegian.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Balancer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Balancer using one of the exchanges listed above.

