Kava Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $609.52 Million (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. Kava has a total market cap of $609.52 million and $35.77 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kava token can currently be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00000576 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Kava has traded 18.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.79 or 0.00042748 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000307 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00005833 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00012242 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00001512 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00007432 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00003453 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Kava Profile

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,853,845 tokens. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

