OMG Network (OMG) Price Up 3.4% Over Last Week

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. OMG Network has a total market capitalization of $49.62 million and $5.33 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, OMG Network has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar. One OMG Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000362 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.79 or 0.00042748 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000307 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00005833 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00012242 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00001512 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00007432 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00003453 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000576 BTC.

OMG Network (CRYPTO:OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

