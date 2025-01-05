Zebec Network 1-Day Volume Reaches $3.75 Million (ZBCN)

Zebec Network (ZBCN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. One Zebec Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Zebec Network has a market capitalization of $67.01 million and $3.75 million worth of Zebec Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zebec Network has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zebec Network Profile

Zebec Network’s total supply is 99,999,412,981 tokens and its circulating supply is 69,556,413,580 tokens. Zebec Network’s official website is zebec.io. Zebec Network’s official Twitter account is @zebec_hq.

Zebec Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zebec Network (ZBCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Zebec Network has a current supply of 99,999,412,980.786485 with 69,556,413,580.106485 in circulation. The last known price of Zebec Network is 0.00097861 USD and is up 2.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $3,678,841.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zebec.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebec Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zebec Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zebec Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

