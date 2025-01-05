BILLION•DOLLAR•CAT (BDC) Price Down 4.8% Over Last Week

BILLION•DOLLAR•CAT (BDC) traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. One BILLION•DOLLAR•CAT token can now be purchased for about $0.0403 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BILLION•DOLLAR•CAT has a total market cap of $40.29 million and approximately $61,947.19 worth of BILLION•DOLLAR•CAT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BILLION•DOLLAR•CAT has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $97,374.27 or 0.99601203 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96,613.92 or 0.98823471 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

BILLION•DOLLAR•CAT Profile

BILLION•DOLLAR•CAT’s launch date was May 28th, 2024. BILLION•DOLLAR•CAT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. BILLION•DOLLAR•CAT’s official Twitter account is @billydollarcat. BILLION•DOLLAR•CAT’s official website is billiondollarcat.com.

Buying and Selling BILLION•DOLLAR•CAT

According to CryptoCompare, “BILLION•DOLLAR•CAT (BDC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Runes platform. BILLION•DOLLAR•CAT has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of BILLION•DOLLAR•CAT is 0.04123809 USD and is down -11.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $54,939.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://billiondollarcat.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BILLION•DOLLAR•CAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BILLION•DOLLAR•CAT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BILLION•DOLLAR•CAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

