Simon’s Cat (CAT) Trading Up 1.5% Over Last 7 Days

Simon’s Cat (CAT) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. Simon’s Cat has a market cap of $241.94 million and approximately $34.24 million worth of Simon’s Cat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Simon’s Cat token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Simon’s Cat has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Simon’s Cat Token Profile

Simon’s Cat was first traded on August 21st, 2024. Simon’s Cat’s total supply is 8,099,954,686,788 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,749,954,686,788 tokens. Simon’s Cat’s official Twitter account is @simonscatmeme. The official website for Simon’s Cat is www.simons.cat.

Buying and Selling Simon’s Cat

According to CryptoCompare, “Simon’s Cat (CAT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Simon’s Cat has a current supply of 8,099,954,686,788.12403799 with 6,749,954,686,788.12403799 in circulation. The last known price of Simon’s Cat is 0.00003622 USD and is down -1.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 123 active market(s) with $36,741,695.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.simons.cat/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simon’s Cat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Simon’s Cat should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Simon’s Cat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

