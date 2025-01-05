Sui (SUI) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.12 Billion

Sui (SUI) traded up 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. In the last seven days, Sui has traded up 23.6% against the dollar. Sui has a market cap of $15.63 billion and approximately $2.12 billion worth of Sui was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sui coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.19 or 0.00005312 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $97,374.27 or 0.99601203 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $96,613.92 or 0.98823471 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Sui Profile

Sui’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,009,569,342 coins. Sui’s official Twitter account is @suinetwork. Sui’s official website is sui.io/#.

Sui Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sui (SUI) is a cryptocurrency . Sui has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 3,009,569,341.533888 in circulation. The last known price of Sui is 5.20202107 USD and is up 6.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 504 active market(s) with $2,605,973,695.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sui.io/#.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sui directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sui should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sui using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

