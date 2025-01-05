CARV (CARV) One Day Trading Volume Tops $27.85 Million

CARV (CARV) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 5th. Over the last seven days, CARV has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. CARV has a total market capitalization of $147.99 million and approximately $27.85 million worth of CARV was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CARV token can now be purchased for about $0.90 or 0.00000924 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $97,374.27 or 0.99601203 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96,613.92 or 0.98823471 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

CARV Token Profile

CARV’s genesis date was February 11th, 2022. CARV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 163,806,816 tokens. The official website for CARV is carv.io. CARV’s official Twitter account is @carv_official. The official message board for CARV is medium.com/@carv.

CARV Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CARV (CARV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Base platform. CARV has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 163,806,816 in circulation. The last known price of CARV is 0.90603697 USD and is down -1.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 58 active market(s) with $27,558,079.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://carv.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CARV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CARV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CARV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

