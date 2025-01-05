Fartcoin (FARTCOIN) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. One Fartcoin token can now be bought for approximately $1.32 or 0.00001347 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fartcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.32 billion and approximately $66.67 million worth of Fartcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Fartcoin has traded up 41.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Fartcoin alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97,374.27 or 0.99601203 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $96,613.92 or 0.98823471 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Fartcoin Profile

Fartcoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Fartcoin’s official Twitter account is @fartcoinofsol. The official website for Fartcoin is www.infinitebackrooms.com/dreams/conversation-1721540624-scenario-terminal-of-truths-txt.

Fartcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fartcoin (FARTCOIN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Fartcoin has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 999,998,256 in circulation. The last known price of Fartcoin is 1.33908777 USD and is down -7.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 194 active market(s) with $64,922,614.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.infinitebackrooms.com/dreams/conversation-1721540624-scenario-terminal-of-truths-txt.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fartcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fartcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fartcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fartcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fartcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.