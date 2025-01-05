Cetus Protocol Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $249.72 Million (CETUS)

Cetus Protocol (CETUS) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. Over the last week, Cetus Protocol has traded up 24.2% against the US dollar. Cetus Protocol has a market capitalization of $249.72 million and approximately $78.97 million worth of Cetus Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cetus Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000405 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cetus Protocol alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $97,374.27 or 0.99601203 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96,613.92 or 0.98823471 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Cetus Protocol Token Profile

Cetus Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 630,248,464 tokens. The official message board for Cetus Protocol is medium.com/@cetusprotocol. Cetus Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cetusprotocol. The official website for Cetus Protocol is www.cetus.zone.

Buying and Selling Cetus Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Cetus Protocol (CETUS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Sui Network platform. Cetus Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 630,230,834.3300341 in circulation. The last known price of Cetus Protocol is 0.39183275 USD and is up 6.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 94 active market(s) with $106,712,982.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cetus.zone/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cetus Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cetus Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cetus Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cetus Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cetus Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.