Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH (WRSETH) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $24,463.18

Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH (WRSETH) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 5th. In the last seven days, Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH has traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar. One Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH token can now be purchased for approximately $3,718.54 or 0.03803581 BTC on popular exchanges. Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH has a total market capitalization of $39.87 million and approximately $24,463.18 worth of Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $97,374.27 or 0.99601203 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $96,613.92 or 0.98823471 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH Profile

Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH’s genesis date was August 27th, 2024. Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH’s total supply is 10,721 tokens. Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH’s official Twitter account is @kelpdao. Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH’s official website is kelpdao.xyz/defi.

Buying and Selling Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH (WRSETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Linea platform. Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH has a current supply of 10,726.50616082. The last known price of Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH is 3,753.02107419 USD and is up 1.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $89,504.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kelpdao.xyz/defi/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

