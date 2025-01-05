Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Sunday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.240-0.270 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.290. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Under Armour Price Performance

NYSE UA opened at $7.50 on Friday. Under Armour has a 1 year low of $6.02 and a 1 year high of $10.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -187.50 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Under Armour news, CFO David Bergman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total transaction of $272,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 494,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,492,368.90. The trade was a 5.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mehri Shadman sold 17,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.76, for a total value of $151,022.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 182,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,599,032.88. The trade was a 8.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,879 shares of company stock worth $508,642 in the last three months. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

