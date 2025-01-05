Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) to Issue Dividend of $1.00

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, January 3rd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the technology company on Friday, January 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd.

Millicom International Cellular Stock Performance

Shares of Millicom International Cellular stock opened at $24.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Millicom International Cellular has a 52 week low of $15.55 and a 52 week high of $28.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.81.

Get Millicom International Cellular alerts:

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.38). Millicom International Cellular had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 4.43%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Millicom International Cellular will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Scotiabank raised shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $37.30 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.66.

Read Our Latest Report on Millicom International Cellular

Millicom International Cellular Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America. It offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice, and short message services; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Millicom International Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millicom International Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.