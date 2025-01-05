Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) to Issue Dividend of $1.00

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, January 3rd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the technology company on Friday, January 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd.
Millicom International Cellular Stock Performance
Shares of Millicom International Cellular stock opened at $24.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Millicom International Cellular has a 52 week low of $15.55 and a 52 week high of $28.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.81.
Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.38). Millicom International Cellular had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 4.43%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Millicom International Cellular will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.
Millicom International Cellular Company Profile
Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America. It offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice, and short message services; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.
