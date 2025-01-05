RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPPGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 3rd,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:OPP opened at $8.55 on Friday. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $8.11 and a 12-month high of $9.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.75.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Company Profile

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

