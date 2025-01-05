Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) to Issue $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 3rd,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th.

Preformed Line Products Trading Up 0.4 %

PLPC stock opened at $128.90 on Friday. Preformed Line Products has a 52 week low of $109.01 and a 52 week high of $145.28. The company has a market capitalization of $631.35 million, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $146.97 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Preformed Line Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

About Preformed Line Products

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems that are used in the construction and maintenance of overhead, ground-mounted, and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable, data communication, and other industries. The company offers optical ground wire products to support, protect, terminate, and splice transmission and distribution lines, as well as bolted, welded, and compressed connectors for substations; and string hardware products, polymer insulators, wildlife protection, substation fittings, and motion control devices.

