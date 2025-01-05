CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Announces $0.67 Quarterly Dividend

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 3rd,RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.665 per share by the pharmacy operator on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%.

CVS Health has raised its dividend by an average of 6.6% per year over the last three years. CVS Health has a dividend payout ratio of 43.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect CVS Health to earn $6.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.66 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.8%.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $45.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.13. The company has a market capitalization of $57.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. CVS Health has a twelve month low of $43.56 and a twelve month high of $83.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.72 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CVS Health will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on CVS Health from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of CVS Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.12.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CVS

About CVS Health

(Get Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.