Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 3rd,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0905 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.
Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance
NYSEARCA RMM opened at $14.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.48. Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $13.97 and a twelve month high of $16.37.
About Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Sustainable and Successful: 3 Climate ETFs Beating the Market
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Quantum Opportunity: Skywater Technology’s Long-Term Potential
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Nebius Group: The Rising Star in AI Infrastructure
Receive News & Ratings for Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.