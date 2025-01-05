Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMMGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 3rd,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0905 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.

NYSEARCA RMM opened at $14.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.48. Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $13.97 and a twelve month high of $16.37.

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal debt securities.

