Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Plans $0.59 Quarterly Dividend

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 4th,RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be given a dividend of 0.59 per share on Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th.

Dollar General has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.1% per year over the last three years. Dollar General has a payout ratio of 39.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Dollar General to earn $6.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.8%.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:DG opened at $74.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Dollar General has a 12 month low of $72.12 and a 12 month high of $168.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.87.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $10.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 3.33%. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Dollar General will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael M. Calbert sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total value of $451,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 120,322 shares in the company, valued at $9,056,636.94. This trade represents a 4.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 4,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total transaction of $367,065.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,575 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,128. This trade represents a 23.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DG shares. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Dollar General from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Citigroup downgraded Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Bernstein Bank cut their price objective on Dollar General from $98.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $94.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $122.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.27.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DG

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.