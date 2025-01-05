Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 3rd,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0155 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 24th. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th.
Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.9% annually over the last three years.
Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Stock Performance
DHY opened at $2.18 on Friday. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $1.93 and a 12 month high of $2.27.
Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile
Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in the securities of companies across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade corporate bonds with an average credit quality lower than BBB by Standard & Poor's and an average duration of 5.07 years.
