Conwest Associates, LP (OTCMKTS:CWPS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.00

Conwest Associates, LP (OTCMKTS:CWPS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 3rd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.995 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $3.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th.

Conwest Associates Stock Performance

Shares of CWPS opened at $23.76 on Friday. Conwest Associates has a 12 month low of $23.05 and a 12 month high of $27.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.11.

About Conwest Associates

Conwest Associates, LP collects and distributes royalty payments. The company is based in Westlake Village, California.

