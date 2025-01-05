RPM International Inc. (RPM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.51 on January 31st

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 3rd,RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.51 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th.

RPM International has raised its dividend by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 51 years. RPM International has a dividend payout ratio of 33.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect RPM International to earn $6.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.9%.

RPM International Stock Performance

NYSE:RPM opened at $120.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.91. The stock has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.00. RPM International has a twelve month low of $100.82 and a twelve month high of $141.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.09. RPM International had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 26.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that RPM International will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 3,156 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.75, for a total value of $406,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,727,311.25. This trade represents a 12.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael J. Laroche sold 3,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.14, for a total value of $459,611.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,315.44. This trade represents a 23.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,083 shares of company stock valued at $1,443,549. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on RPM International from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on RPM International from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 target price (up previously from $139.00) on shares of RPM International in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of RPM International from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RPM International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

