Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Plans None Dividend of $0.50

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Free Report) announced a None dividend on Friday, November 1st,Zacks Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th.

Cricut has a dividend payout ratio of 69.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Cricut to earn $0.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.7%.

Cricut Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRCT opened at $5.87 on Friday. Cricut has a 52-week low of $4.43 and a 52-week high of $8.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cricut ( NASDAQ:CRCT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $167.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.35 million. Cricut had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 12.36%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Analysts predict that Cricut will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Cricut from $6.50 to $5.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Insider Activity

In other Cricut news, EVP Donald B. Olsen sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total transaction of $156,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 625,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,273,106.59. This represents a 4.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Arora Ashish sold 21,250 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.94, for a total transaction of $126,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,780,840 shares in the company, valued at $22,458,189.60. This trade represents a 0.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 210,549 shares of company stock worth $1,199,555 over the last quarter. 18.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cricut Company Profile

Cricut, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

