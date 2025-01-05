Mode Price Up 19% Over Last Week (MODE)

Mode (MODE) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 5th. In the last week, Mode has traded 19% higher against the US dollar. Mode has a total market capitalization of $103.21 million and approximately $2.27 million worth of Mode was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mode token can now be bought for about $0.0413 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mode alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $97,402.67 or 0.99776466 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96,683.78 or 0.99040057 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Mode

Mode’s launch date was May 6th, 2024. Mode’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. The official website for Mode is www.mode.network. Mode’s official Twitter account is @modenetwork.

Mode Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mode (MODE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Mode platform. Mode has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,500,000,009 in circulation. The last known price of Mode is 0.04100269 USD and is up 2.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 35 active market(s) with $2,631,571.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mode.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mode should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mode using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mode and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.