Wrapped TAO Price Tops $554.58 on Top Exchanges (WTAO)

Wrapped TAO (WTAO) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 5th. Wrapped TAO has a total market capitalization of $28.51 million and $175,308.38 worth of Wrapped TAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped TAO token can now be bought for about $554.58 or 0.00568098 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Wrapped TAO has traded 18.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97,402.67 or 0.99776466 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96,683.78 or 0.99040057 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Wrapped TAO was first traded on January 22nd, 2023. Wrapped TAO’s total supply is 138,196 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,400 tokens. The official website for Wrapped TAO is taobridge.xyz. Wrapped TAO’s official Twitter account is @bittensor_.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TAO (WTAO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Wrapped TAO has a current supply of 138,211.40548823. The last known price of Wrapped TAO is 561.60426665 USD and is up 0.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 32 active market(s) with $254,791.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://taobridge.xyz.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped TAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped TAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped TAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

