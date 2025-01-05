Shadow Token Price Tops $0.64 on Exchanges (SHDW)

Shadow Token (SHDW) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. During the last week, Shadow Token has traded down 6.5% against the dollar. One Shadow Token token can now be bought for about $0.64 or 0.00000657 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Shadow Token has a market cap of $103.76 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of Shadow Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Shadow Token’s total supply is 169,058,196 tokens and its circulating supply is 161,721,893 tokens. The official website for Shadow Token is www.shdwdrive.com. Shadow Token’s official Twitter account is @genesysgo.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shadow Token (SHDW) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Shadow Token has a current supply of 169,058,196 with 161,712,337.6341689 in circulation. The last known price of Shadow Token is 0.61194121 USD and is down -0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 101 active market(s) with $1,056,879.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.shdwdrive.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shadow Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shadow Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shadow Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

