Verum Coin Price Reaches $1,027.36 on Top Exchanges (VERUM)

Verum Coin (VERUM) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. Verum Coin has a total market cap of $3.90 billion and $89,258.36 worth of Verum Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Verum Coin has traded down 67.2% against the US dollar. One Verum Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $1,027.36 or 0.01052401 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Verum Coin alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $97,402.67 or 0.99776466 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96,683.78 or 0.99040057 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Verum Coin Token Profile

Verum Coin was first traded on March 13th, 2022. Verum Coin’s total supply is 4,559,450 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,797,350 tokens. Verum Coin’s official Twitter account is @verum_coin. The official website for Verum Coin is verumcoin.info.

Verum Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verum Coin (VERUM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Verum Coin has a current supply of 4,559,450 with 93,405 in circulation. The last known price of Verum Coin is 1,027.3821917 USD and is down -2.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $135,150.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://verumcoin.info.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verum Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verum Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verum Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verum Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verum Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.