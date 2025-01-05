Hyperliquid Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $8.49 Billion (HYPE)

Hyperliquid (HYPE) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 5th. Hyperliquid has a total market cap of $8.49 billion and approximately $139.07 million worth of Hyperliquid was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hyperliquid has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Hyperliquid token can currently be purchased for $25.41 or 0.00026033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hyperliquid alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $97,402.67 or 0.99776466 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $96,683.78 or 0.99040057 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Hyperliquid

Hyperliquid’s total supply is 999,993,930 tokens and its circulating supply is 333,931,719 tokens. Hyperliquid’s official Twitter account is @hyperliquidx. Hyperliquid’s official website is hyperliquid.xyz.

Buying and Selling Hyperliquid

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperliquid (HYPE) is a cryptocurrency . Hyperliquid has a current supply of 999,993,930 with 333,928,180 in circulation. The last known price of Hyperliquid is 25.35034252 USD and is up 8.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $132,599,496.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hyperliquid.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperliquid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyperliquid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hyperliquid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hyperliquid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hyperliquid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.