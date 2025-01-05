AI Companions (AIC) Price Hits $0.12 on Major Exchanges

AI Companions (AIC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. AI Companions has a market cap of $116.90 million and approximately $5.89 million worth of AI Companions was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AI Companions token can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000120 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, AI Companions has traded 28.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97,402.67 or 0.99776466 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96,683.78 or 0.99040057 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

AI Companions Token Profile

AI Companions’ genesis date was September 8th, 2024. AI Companions’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. AI Companions’ official Twitter account is @aiv_companions. The official website for AI Companions is aivcompanions.com.

AI Companions Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AI Companions (AIC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. AI Companions has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 749,999,700 in circulation. The last known price of AI Companions is 0.12465953 USD and is up 18.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $6,173,297.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://aivcompanions.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AI Companions directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AI Companions should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AI Companions using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

