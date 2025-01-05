Gas Hits 24-Hour Volume of $11.15 Million (GAS)

Gas (GAS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. Over the last seven days, Gas has traded 8.9% higher against the dollar. Gas has a total market cap of $299.77 million and approximately $11.15 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gas token can now be purchased for approximately $5.07 or 0.00005197 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Gas Profile

Gas’ genesis date was July 15th, 2016. Gas’ total supply is 64,992,331 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,083,340 tokens. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gas’ official website is neo.org. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Gas

According to CryptoCompare, “Gas (GAS) is the utility token of the Neo blockchain, used to pay for transaction fees, deploy and execute smart contracts, interact with decentralised applications, and participate in network governance. It plays a crucial role in the network’s resource allocation and governance mechanisms. The Neo platform, including its dual-token system of NEO and GAS, was created by Da Hongfei and Erik Zhang, with the project rebranding from AntShares to Neo in 2017.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

