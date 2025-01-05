Decred (DCR) Achieves Market Cap of $270.90 Million

Decred (DCR) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. Decred has a market capitalization of $270.90 million and approximately $1.46 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decred coin can currently be bought for $16.37 or 0.00016771 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Decred has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Decred alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.50 or 0.00084512 BTC.

Zano (ZANO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00015072 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00006690 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000031 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001022 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000051 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,047.41 or 0.39999036 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Decred Profile

Decred (DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 16,546,523 coins. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Decred is medium.com/decred. Decred’s official website is decred.org.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Decred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decred and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.