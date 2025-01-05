Eliza (elizawakesup) (ELIZA) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $87.55 Million

Eliza (elizawakesup) (ELIZA) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. Eliza (elizawakesup) has a total market capitalization of $87.55 million and $21.44 million worth of Eliza (elizawakesup) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Eliza (elizawakesup) token can now be purchased for $0.0957 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Eliza (elizawakesup) has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $97,402.67 or 0.99776466 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96,683.78 or 0.99040057 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Eliza (elizawakesup) Profile

Eliza (elizawakesup)’s total supply is 999,996,218 tokens and its circulating supply is 915,289,400 tokens. The official website for Eliza (elizawakesup) is www.elizawakesup.ai. Eliza (elizawakesup)’s official Twitter account is @elizawakesup.

Eliza (elizawakesup) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Eliza (elizawakesup) (ELIZA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Eliza (elizawakesup) has a current supply of 999,996,217.749661. The last known price of Eliza (elizawakesup) is 0.11489358 USD and is up 11.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 59 active market(s) with $19,737,006.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elizawakesup.ai/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eliza (elizawakesup) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eliza (elizawakesup) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Eliza (elizawakesup) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

