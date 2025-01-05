Avalanche Price Reaches $41.75 on Exchanges (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. Avalanche has a total market cap of $17.13 billion and $452.59 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Avalanche has traded up 12.7% against the dollar. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for $41.75 or 0.00042770 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000307 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00005840 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00012264 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00001513 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00007428 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00003444 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000070 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 448,536,268 coins and its circulating supply is 410,199,968 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

